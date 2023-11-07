© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The impact of making the definition of infertility more inclusive

Published November 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST

The definition of infertility from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine is changing  — and it could have a big impact on who gets help to start a family.

Some insurance plans lean on the group’s expertise to decide whether a family’s fertility treatment is covered. And as of last month, the group officially expanded the term to include LGBTQ+ and single people.

Annalisa Merelli reported the story for our editorial partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now