A private equity firm in Texas has been buying up anesthesiology businesses, promising greater efficiencies and lower costs.

Now, the FTC is suing the firm for monopolistic practices that it says harm patients’ health and their pocketbooks.

Today, On Point: How private equity is changing American health care.

Gretchen Morgenson, Pulitzer Prize-winning senior financial reporter for the NBC News Investigative Unit. Author of “These Are the Plunderers: How Private Equity Runs―and Wrecks―America.”

Brendan Ballou, federal prosecutor and former special counsel for private equity at the Department of Justice. Author of “Plunder: Private Equity’s Plan to Pillage America.”

Julian Gill, medical reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

Dr. Marco Fernandez, president, Midwest Anesthesia Partners in the greater Chicago area. President, Association for Independent Medicine.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: When you’re flat on your back, headed in for surgery, and about to go under the knife, the last thing you want to have to think about before losing consciousness is, “Oh, I wonder if my anesthesiologist practice is owned by a private equity company that’s now functioning as a virtual monopoly that might significantly inflate the cost of the care I’m about to receive.”

Am I right? Like you really don’t want to have to worry about that, but if you live in Texas, I wouldn’t blame you if you did.

JULIAN GILL: There’s a company called U.S. Anesthesia Partners. They are the largest anesthesia provider in Texas and Welsh Carson is the private equity firm that started USAP.

CHAKRABARTI: Julian Gill is a medical reporter for the Houston Chronicle, and he’s telling us the story of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a New York based private equity firm. Founded in 1979, the firm has raised $31 billion in capital so far. Welsh Carson says, quote, “We build market leading companies in healthcare and technology.” End quote.

They’ve invested in more than 100 health care companies saying they can add value “to the system by reducing costs and improving the quality of care.” End quote. They created U.S. Anesthesia Partners in 2012 and have had a major impact on anesthesia care in Texas.

GILL: There are major players in Texas involved in U.S. Anesthesia Partners, namely the president of the Texas Medical Board, a state representative, and formerly involved with USAP is the vice chancellor for health affairs at a major university system here, who is also a former lawmaker. And they were recently sued by the Federal Trade Commission for using aggressive business strategies to monopolize the market.

CHAKRABARTI: U.S. Anesthesia Partners has acquired more than a dozen smaller anesthesia practices in Texas. When it filed suit last year, the Federal Trade Commission claimed that no other rival comes close to matching USAP’s size. In 2021, the company was four times bigger than the second largest anesthesia group in Texas, six times bigger than the second largest anesthesia group in Dallas, and seven times larger than the second largest group in the entire state.

FTC Chair Lina Khan told Fox 26 Houston that USAP’s mere monopoly in the state is harming patients.

LINA KHAN: And what this firm decided to do was pursue a roll up scheme where they bought up a whole set of anesthesiology practices across Texas, in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Amarillo, and ultimately used that consolidated power to jack up prices.

GILL: Part of this market consolidation scheme basically allowed USAP to bill to and charge insurers on behalf of smaller independent practices. Another aspect of it was engaging in other agreements with other competitors, saying neither side would interfere in each other’s market.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, back in 1953, the president of General Motors told Congress that what was good for GM was good for the country.

And as the Houston Chronicle’s Julian Gill reports, that’s essentially USAP’s and Welsh Carson’s response to the FTC. What’s good for their business is good for patients.

GILL: Anesthesia Partners said the claims the lawsuit are misleading, that no anesthesia provider has quote-unquote power over cost of health plans.

It’s saying its commercial prices have been flat once adjusted for inflation. And then Welsh Carson is actually accusing the FTC of pursuing a broader, radical policy theory. FTC chair Lina Khan has come out and has stepped down in front of this and said they’re going to scrutinize these types of serial acquisitions more critically.

Welsh Carson is saying that it disagrees with the FTC’s logic, obviously, and says that, ultimately, their investments help patients.

CHAKRABARTI: But that claim is not dissuading FTC Chair Lina Khan from pursuing this novel lawsuit.

KHAN: We’d like the court to find liability and ultimately provide relief. And that relief would entail restoring competition to all of these Texas markets.

And ultimately, that competition could mean lower prices and better service for Texans.

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. Now, it’s not just anesthesia practices in Texas. Private equity investments are all over American health care. Forbes Magazine reports that 25% to 40% of emergency rooms in this country are staffed by private equity companies.

So what changes are they bringing to health care? Are they bringing the efficiencies that PE often promises? Or not. Joining us now is Gretchen Morgenson. She’s the Pulitzer Prize winning senior financial reporter for the NBC News Investigative Unit and author of “These Are the Plunderers: How Private Equity Runs―and Wrecks―America.”

Gretchen, welcome back to On Point.

GRETCHEN MORGENSON: Thank you, Meghna, for having me. Great to be here. Okay, so first of all, give us a broader sense about private equity specifically in U.S. health care. Is there a part of health care that it’s not in?

MORGENSON: Oh, that’s a great question. The problem with trying to understand and plumb this problem is that private equity is very secretive, private, right?

These are private companies and so they don’t advertise their ownership. They don’t advertise that they’re running the emergency department. You don’t see in your hospital, in the emergency department, the KKR run emergency department. So it’s been a stealth takeover, is how I describe it, of the health care industry.

There are certain areas where it’s more penetrated than others. As you mentioned, emergency departments, 40% of the nation’s emergency departments are run by private equity-owned staffing companies. There is an estimate of 11% of nursing homes are owned by private equity. That is probably a low number because nursing home ownership records are extremely obscure and hard to fathom.

You can’t really see who the ultimate owner is. I will tell you that this idea of how private equity is rolling up. Physician practices, as Lina Khan described in the FTCs case in Texas, 65% of physician practice buyouts in recent years have been done by private equity. So you’re talking about big numbers, but not numbers that you would see on the front page of the newspaper.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so these are smallish physician practices being rolled up, bought up. We now consider about 9% of the nation’s anesthesiologists are owned by private equity. And so you don’t know this is happening. And it actually is a problem when you are at your most vulnerable point, which is what you led with the show today.

When you go to the emergency department, do you want to have to worry about who is running it? Are they running it for profits or are they running it for patients?

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So I want to note Gretchen, though, that this isn’t happening in a vacuum as far as I can tell, that let’s say over the past decade or so, the rapid acceleration of private equity buyouts of mid to smaller size health care firms is coming in part because those firms and the doctors and health care workers in them are feeling completely burned out and completely exhausted underneath the growing mountain of administrative tasks, of insurance based requirements that they have to fulfill. And we’ve heard over and over again that it’s from doctors, that it’s taking time away and their ability away from giving the quality of care their patients deserve to receive.

Now, Administrivia, dealing with bureaucracy, creating efficiencies in those areas. Those are strengths of ostensibly a private equity institution. So when a PE company comes to a doctor’s firm and says, “Hey, we can take all of this off your plate. We’re going to buy you, but we’re going to take all of this administration off your plate.” And make that part of your life much easier, with the efficiencies we can introduce.

It’s a hard offer to turn away from?

MORGENSON: Yes, that’s true, Meghna, but what they find out after these purchases take place is that yes, while the administrative tasks may have been removed, these private equity firms are not just sitting back and letting doctors take care of their patients and spend more time with them.

Okay. So if they were spending 10 minutes with the administrative duties, now those 10 minutes go to somebody else. The private equity firm does not say, “Go spend that 10 minutes more with your patients.” They say, “You’ve got to see more patients. You need to spend less time with each patient. You need to see more patients.”

And this anesthesiology issue is very big, and it is nationwide. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine found it analyzed more than 2 million anesthesia claims from 2012 through 2017. And it found that in private equity owned practices, costs for patients rose 26% after they were acquired.

So you’re talking about doctors that are going to be required to spend less time with their patients and patients that are going to be required to pay more for the services that they’re receiving. Keep in mind, health care is a focus of private equity because The United States of America spends 18% of its gross domestic product on health care.

That is a huge money pot. So that’s what this is about. So I want to dig a little bit more into why those changes happen as you’ve reported, after private equity buys a medical firm, because yeah, you’re right. It’s not just, “We’re going to take the administration.” When the physicians sell their practice they’re relinquishing a lot of control over their practice, right?

MORGENSON: That’s right. And they are now going to be told what to do.

CHAKRABARTI: Yes.

MORGENSON: They’re going to be told how much time to spend with a patient. They’re going to be told what kinds of practices they should be doing, what kinds of treatments they should be doing, tests. They’re going to be probably provided lower quality instruments.

I have spoken with dermatology providers who, dermatologists who have been purchased by private equity. And they tell me that the quality of the instruments that they use decline. It’s all about increasing profits, Meghna, and that is what is so pernicious about private equity in health care and for-profit health care.

That is, you cannot have those two things. They are in conflict. Are you going to try to increase profits or are you going to try to increase the care you’re providing? They’re not compatible.

