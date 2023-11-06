© 2021 KOSU
Blizzard president discusses gaming giant's future after Microsoft acquisition

Published November 6, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST
Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Ybarra speaks at BlizzCon. (Business Wire via AP)
Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Ybarra speaks at BlizzCon. (Business Wire via AP)

Blizzard Entertainment — the giant known for “Overwatch,” “Diablo,” and “World of Warcraft” — just announced new games at their annual fan convention, BlizzCon.

Blizzard President Mike Ybarra joins us to discuss the future of the company after a sex abuse scandal tarnished the company’s once-gleaming reputation.

Watch on YouTube.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

