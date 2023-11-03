© 2021 KOSU
Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of fraud

Published November 3, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been found guilty of all charges relating to his fraud trial in New York. It took the jury under 5 hours to return their verdict.

For a wrap-up of the trial and to discuss what comes next, host Scott Tong speaks to The Verge senior reporter Liz Lopatto, who has followed Bnakman-Fried’s story from the start.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

