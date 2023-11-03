© 2021 KOSU
Life expectancy in the U.S. is falling amid chronic illness epidemic

Published November 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT

Life expectancy is a good measure of the health and success of a country, and in the United States, life expectancy is falling. After decades of progress improving life spans, we’ve seen a reversal. Many people are dying early of chronic illnesses like diabetes, obesity, hypertension and fatty liver disease.

We talk about the Washington Post’s series “Dying Early: America’s Life Expectancy Crisis” with Akilah Johnson, one of the reporters who contributed to it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

