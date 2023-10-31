© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UAW reaches tentative agreement: What one Ford worker thinks

Published October 31, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT

We get the latest on the United Autoworkers Union’s tentative agreements with automakers General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis from Michigan Radio’s Tracy Samilton.

And Tiffanie Simmons, a final assembly worker at UAW Local 900, the Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, talks about the tentative deals reached with the Big Three automakers to end the six-week strike by the UAW.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now