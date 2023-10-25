© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EPA opens civil rights probe in Alabama over sewage and disease failures

Published October 25, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT

The Environmental Protection Agency has opened a civil rights probe into Alabama’s Department of Environmental Management. It centers on the department’s implementation of a federal program that was meant to sort long-standing issues with water infrastructure across the country.

The EPA probe and activists allege that the state has hindered Black residents in rural areas from obtaining federal funds to update their wastewater systems leading to serious issues with sewage and parasitic diseases.

Lylla Younes is a reporter for Here & Now‘s editorial partners at The Grist and has been covering this story. She joins Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now