Google sued after man drives off collapsed bridge following Google Maps

Published October 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
The Google Maps app on a smartphone. (Patrick Sison/AP)
The family of Philip Paxson has sued Google, saying that he was following Google Maps on a dark and rainy night in September 2022 when he drove off a collapsed bridge in Hickory, North Carolina.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alicia Paxson, the wife of Philip Paxson, and Mike Benz, a lawyer for the family. We reached out to Google for a statement on the case but have not heard back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

