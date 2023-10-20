© 2021 KOSU
How U.S. stance on Israel impacts conflict

Published October 20, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

In his Oval Office address Thursday night, President Biden spoke about the brutality of the Hamas attack on Israel, but he also spoke about Palestinian suffering and said, “We cannot give up on peace. We cannot give up on a two-state solution.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jonathan Guyer about the impact of the U.S. stance in this conflict. Guyer covers foreign policy, national security and global affairs for Vox.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

