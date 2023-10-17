© 2021 KOSU
U.S. settles with ACLU over Trump administration immigration policies

Published October 17, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

The government has reached a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union over the controversial Trump administration immigration policies that separated thousands of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Efrén Olivares, the deputy legal director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Justice Project. He has represented separated families and is the author of “My Boy Will Die of Sorrow: A Memoir of Immigration from the Front Lines.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

