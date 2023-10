Climate change is causing large cities around the world to face water shortages. But in Paris, the city has been working proactively for years to conserve and clean water.

We speak about the city’s solutions with Peter Yeung, contributing editor for the online publication Reasons to be Cheerful.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

