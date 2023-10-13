What Israelis are thinking and feeling since the Hamas attack

The U.S. is warning Hezbollah, and the United Arab Emirates are warning Syria not to enter Israel-Hamas conflict.

Could the war spill over into a regional tragedy?

“It’s very hard to hear any strategic, rational conversation in [these] times. Nobody’s listening to that right now,” Nadav Tamir, executive director of J Street Israel, says.

Today, On Point: We listen to voices from the region about what they’re living through, and what they want the world to know.

Guests

Ethan Bronner, Israel bureau chief and senior mideast editor for Bloomberg News.

Nadav Tamir, executive director of J Street Israel.

Sally Abed, Israeli-Arab political activist. A leader atStanding Together, the largest Jewish-Arab grassroots movement in Israel.

Eran Lerman, retired colonel in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Former deputy national security advisor to the Prime Minister.

