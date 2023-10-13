© 2021 KOSU
KOSU's Allison Herrera will be part of Pawhuska panel examining 'In Trust' podcast

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published October 13, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT
KOSU's Allison Herrera, right, interviews Tara Damron, Director of the White Hair Memorial. The pair will appear on a panel in Pawhuska on Oct. 22.
Shane Brown
/
For KOSU
Join Osage News and KOSU's Allison Herrera on Oct. 22 for “Examining In Trust” at Wakon Iron Hall in Pawhuska from 4-7 p.m. Panelists will include Bloomberg's Rachel Adams-Heard and KOSU's Allison Herrera, reporters and hosts of the “In Trust” podcast, as well as Osage Congressman John Maker, White Hair Memorial Director Tara Damron and OSU Professor Brian Hosmer.

Loss of land, wealth, and life. The Reign of Terror and other atrocities were committed against the Osage people a century ago, but this history is still relatively unknown, and even less understood.

Thanks to the groundbreaking “In Trust” podcast, a collaboration between Bloomberg News and iHeartMedia, these offenses are finally receiving the spotlight they deserve.

To expand on this much-needed work, Osage News is excited to extend an invitation to you to attend “Examining In Trust” A Public Forum this October.

Event details:

  • Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Location: Wakon Iron Hall, Pawhuska Indian Village

Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
See stories by Allison Herrera
