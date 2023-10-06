© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The iconic 'Wild Kingdom' is coming back to TV

Published October 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
An endangered desert tortoise in the middle of a road in the eastern Mojave Desert near Ivanpah, Calif., just south of the Nevada state line. (Reed Saxon/AP)
An endangered desert tortoise in the middle of a road in the eastern Mojave Desert near Ivanpah, Calif., just south of the Nevada state line. (Reed Saxon/AP)

It’s been 60 years since we were first introduced to the hidden wonders of our natural world and the importance of wildlife conservation with Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom.” And now, a brand new iteration of the iconic show will be coming back to our TVs beginning this Saturday.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with new hosts and wildlife experts Peter Gros and Rae Wynn-Grant, who will be showcasing conservation success stories across the United States.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now