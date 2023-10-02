© 2021 KOSU
How communities in Northern India are fighting to revive springs dried by climate change

Published October 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT

In Northern India, climate change is exacerbating the drying up of crucial mountain springs that millions depend on for survival. Now, some communities are fighting to revive these vital springs.

Namrata Kolachalam reports from the northern state of Uttarakhand about how villagers across the region are leading an effort to bring these mountain springs back.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

