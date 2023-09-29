© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

We're one step closer to resurrecting extinct animals

Published September 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT

A team of researchers in Sweden have managed to extract RNA from a 130-year-old dry tissue of a thylacine — also known as a Tasmanian tiger. This study brings us one step closer to successfully reviving extinct species, including wooly mammoths and dodo birds.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Emilio Mármol-Sánchez, geneticist and computational biologist at Stockholm University, about what this new discovery means for the future of de-extinction efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now