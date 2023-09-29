Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90: Reflecting on her trailblazing impact

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has died at the age of 90.

Although her health had been declining for some time, she had refused recent calls to step down from her seat. She was known as a trailblazer, and her death comes as the Senate confronts a deadline over a potential government shutdown.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee talks with Marisa Lagos, political correspondent for KQED.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.