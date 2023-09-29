Food assistance to young mothers and children could be held up within days if government shuts down

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Fresno, California, resident Janet Ortigoza, who may soon lose $44 per month in food assistance for her 7-month-old daughter if the government shuts down this weekend.

And O’Dowd gets the big picture of what a shutdown would mean for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program from Kate Franken, Minnesota WIC director and board chair of the National WIC Association.

