What you missed at the Republican presidential debate

Seven Republicans challenging former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination took the debate stage last night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. Trump, the frontrunner, was not there.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Alice Stewart, Republican strategist and CNN political commentator about the debate.

