© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Golden Bachelor' puts a vintage spin on the popular dating show

Published September 28, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT

Fans of “The Bachelor” are curling up in front of their TVs on Thursday to watch a 72-year-old retiree’s quest for love.

Gerry Turner is leading ABC’s new spin-off, “The Golden Bachelor.” Millions of Americans will watch Turner a widower, woo 22 age-appropriate women and find his second happily ever after.

We hear from Eric Deggans, NPR’s TV critic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now