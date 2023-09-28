© 2021 KOSU
A day care provider in the Bronx may close her doors as child care industry faces crossroads 

Published September 28, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
ECE On The Move co-founders Gladys Jones (left) and Doris Irizarry (right). (Courtesy)
Child care providers that relied on federal pandemic aid during the pandemic are about to be in a really hard place as that money runs out at the end of September.

As a result, parents may have to start paying higher fees for care and teachers might start making even lower wages.

Doris Irizarry has operated a residential-based family daycare in the Bronx for more than 25 years and serves as co-founder of the advocacy group ECE on the Move. She is among the child care providers thinking about closing their doors for good. She joins Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes.

Doris Irizarry. (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

