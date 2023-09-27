© 2021 KOSU
Former President Trump found liable for fraud

Published September 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Judge Arthur Engoron found that former President Donald Trump, his sons and his companies deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his properties and exaggerating his net worth to get loans and make real estate deals. The decision orders that Trump lose his business certificates, which are necessary to operate in New York.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Pultizer-Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

