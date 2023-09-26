© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indictment accuses Sen. Menendez of helping Egypt in exchange for benefits

Published September 26, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT

Egypt is at the center of the federal indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.). Prosecutors say Menendez took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and in exchange, he benefitted a number of people and also influenced arms sales to Egypt, among other things.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Vivian Yee, Cairo bureau chief for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now