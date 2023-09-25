© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asteroid sample could reveal more about the solar system's origins

Published September 25, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT
In this handout provided by NASA, The sample return capsule from NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission landed at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range. (Keegan Barber/NASA via Getty Images)
In this handout provided by NASA, The sample return capsule from NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission landed at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range. (Keegan Barber/NASA via Getty Images)

After seven years of space flight and billions of miles traveled, the first asteroid sample landed safely on Earth on Sunday. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission capsule contains an 8.8-ounce asteroid sample that could help scientists worldwide learn more about the solar system’s origins.

We speak to Dani Mendoza DellaGiustina, the deputy principal investigator for the OSIRIS-REx mission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now