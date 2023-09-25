© 2021 KOSU
ACLU, MALDEF and other voting rights groups are in court challenging election laws in Texas

Published September 25, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

Over the last couple of years, Republican state lawmakers passed laws to limit the ways voters cast ballots in more than two dozen states. In Texas, voting rights groups are challenging the law as unconstitutional.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Edgar Sandoval, who has been covering the case in South Texas for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

