Jann Wenner removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board of directors

Published September 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the removal of Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from the board of directors after comments he made to the New York Times degrading Black and female artists. Wenner has since apologized.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ann Powers, NPR music critic and correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

