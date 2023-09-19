© 2021 KOSU
Disney is considering selling ABC

Published September 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT

Disney’s flagship broadcast network ABC may soon be on the market. The company is reportedly in talks to sell ABC and its other cable networks FX and National Geographic.

Disney says that it is open to “considering a variety of strategic options” but has yet to make a final decision.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

