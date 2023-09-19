© 2021 KOSU
A New Hampshire reporter faced major consequences for exposing sexual misconduct accusations

Published September 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with New Hampshire Public Radio’s Lauren Chooljian about her reporting on sexual misconduct accusations against Eric Spofford, a man who once owned the majority of beds for substance use disorder treatment in New Hampshire. Spofford denies the accusations. Chooljian hosts “The 13th Step,” a podcast detailing her reporting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

