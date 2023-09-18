© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a small town in Colorado became a breeding place for yaks

Published September 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT
Yaks on the Smiling Buddha Ranch in the town of Ridgway. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR News)
Yaks on the Smiling Buddha Ranch in the town of Ridgway. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR News)

How did a ranch in the small town of Ridgway, Colorado, become a breeding place for yaks? The story begins in the 1970s when an American doctor was volunteering in Nepal.

Colorado Public Radio’s Stina Sieg reports.

Ranch manager Namgya and a days-old calf in pasture at the Smiling Buddha Ranch. He is one of three Sherpas from Tibet adopted by ranch co-owner Peter Hackett. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR News)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now