Worst-hit Moroccan villages still unreachable as survivors become desperate

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI paid an unexpected visit to a Marakkesh Hospital. He rolled up his sleeve to donate blood, a gesture of national solidarity as Moroccans line up at clinics around the country to do the same.

The death toll from Friday’s earthquake now tops 2,900 and villagers in remote Atlas Mountain villages are still fending for themselves, with roads and pathways still impassible following massive landslides.

NPR’s Lauren Frayer joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.