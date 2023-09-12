© 2021 KOSU
Hollywood studio driver says strikes have severe impact on his family

Published September 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT
James Costello with fellow International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees member Stephen Gibson at a recent resource fair. (Courtesy of James Costello)
Some of those hurting the most financially from the ongoing Hollywood writer and actors strikes are the crew members that support them. Many television and movie sets have been shut down for most of the summer, and negotiations with studios remain at a standstill.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with James Costello of Torrance, California, about his struggles. He’s a married father of three teenagers — and although he isn’t a member of SAG-AFTRA or the Writers Guild of America, he’s been largely out of work as a prop master and studio driver for months.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

