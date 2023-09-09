Fresh Air Weekend: Novelist Zadie Smith; Comic Maria Bamford

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'The Fraud,' Zadie Smith seeks to 'do absolute justice to the truth': The historical fiction novel centers on a real-life Victorian Era trial. Smith says she doesn't look back on the past with a sense of superiority: In her view, human life is "a continued struggle."

Part fairy tale, part horror, 'The Changeling' is a drama that mostly satisfies: LaKeith Stanfield plays a young man who achieves his dreams and goals — only to have them descend into nightmares. While the ending of this Apple TV+ series underwlems, the acting keeps you watching.

Comic Maria Bamford is down to 'Join Your Cult': Bamford has been part of five different 12-step programs, including groups for overeaters and sex and love addicts. In her new memoir, she jokes about anxiety, depression and the desire to fit in.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

