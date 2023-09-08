© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!

New Huawei 5G phones offer a fresh headache for Apple and U.S.

Published September 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT

China’s Huawei Technologies has released a new series of 5G smartphones. The new phone is seen as a direct threat to Apple’s iPhone in China and also presents issues for the U.S. The new phone has found a way around the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on the company and presents the latest chapter in the so-called ‘chip wars’ between the U.S. and China.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now