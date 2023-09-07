© 2021 KOSU
Special master tasked with redrawing Alabama Congressional maps

Published September 7, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT

Judges in Alabama have set a Sept. 25 deadline for new Congressional maps to be drawn. Republican lawmakers were supposed to redraw them after a Supreme Court decision, but a panel of judges rejected their attempt this week. Now the task falls to someone who is supposed to be neutral — a special master.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at the role of special master with Rebecca Green, associate professor at William and Mary Law School and co-director of the election law program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

