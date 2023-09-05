© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!

Doctors are scaling back using radiation to treat cancer as better alternatives emerge

Published September 5, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT

As better alternatives emerge, doctors are increasingly either skipping radiation or using less of it. Studies show that outcomes are similar with or without radiation with certain early-stage cancers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with STAT reporter Angus Chen on the phasing out of radiation in fighting cancer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now