Uncertainty mars Guatemala's presidential transition

Published September 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Guatemalan’s progressive President-elect Bernardo Arevalo unexpectedly won the country’s election last month. He’s supposed to take power in the coming months. But last week, Guatemala’s Congress refused to recognize lawmakers from his party.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Frank La Rue, a former United Nations special rapporteur for freedom and expression and human rights advocate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

