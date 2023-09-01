© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!

Can reading romance novels help men struggling to talk about intimacy?

Published September 1, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT

Click here for the original audio and a book excerpt.

Can reading romance novels help men struggling with emotional and physical intimacy talk about sex and pleasure in a meaningful way?

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with author Lyssa Kay Adams, the author of the “Bromance Book Club” series about a group of men who secretly read romance to save their relationships, and Jason Rogers, a former Olympic fencer who started his own real bromance book club.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now