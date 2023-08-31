© 2021 KOSU
What happens to the Proud Boys after its leaders go to jail?

Published August 31, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

Several top leaders of the Proud Boys — the right-wing extremist group that helped push the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — are set to be sentenced in the coming days. Some experts say the group is thriving at the local level even as national leaders are heading to jail.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Michael Jensen, a domestic terrorism expert at the University of Maryland.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

