© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!

In 'Babel,' author Rebecca F. Kuang explores translation as a tool of imperialism

Published August 30, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

Many readers know author Rebecca F. Kuang for her gut-wrenching fantasy novels. Last year, she released “Babel: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution.”

The book explores translation as a tool of imperialism and instantly topped the New York Times Best Seller list.

Here & Now‘s Kalyani Saxena covered the book’s launch event in Boston last year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now