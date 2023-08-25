© 2021 KOSU
Trump's Georgia mugshot, the GOP debate and more in this week in politics.

Published August 25, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee convene our weekly roundtable to discuss the latest in politics, including former President Donald Trump’s now-famous mugshot from his surrender in Georgia. The first Republican presidential debate also took place this week, and Congress returns soon with a lot on the agenda.

ABC News political director Rick Klein and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers join to unpack it all.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

