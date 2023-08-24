© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!

Retailers express concern about uptick in store theft

Published August 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT
Shoppers walk to the Macy's store. (Charles Krupa/AP)
Shoppers walk to the Macy's store. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s posted weak quarterly earnings this week. A spike in theft was among the reasons given for their downturn. It’s not a new concern in the retail industry, but retailers are becoming concerned that it is a spiraling issue.

MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi joins host Lisa Mullins for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now