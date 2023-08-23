© 2021 KOSU
Newest COVID booster available in the fall

Published August 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 booster should be available in late September and early October.

Dr. Ashish Jha who served as the White House COVID-19 response coordinator — says when the new vaccine does come out, roll up your sleeve and get the jab. The coronavirus is likely here to stay. Jha talks to host Lisa Mullins about it.

