© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!

How Hilary’s intense rainfall has impacted Los Angeles and beyond

Published August 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Schools are closed Monday in the nation’s second-largest school district in Los Angeles as inspectors get a better handle on potential storm impacts from Hilary. The once-tropical storm dumped record amounts of rain in parts of Southern California and isn’t quite done yet.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Julia Simon, a reporter for NPR’s climate desk.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now