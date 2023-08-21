1 year after devastating floods, Pakistan is still reeling

This month marks one year since unprecedented floods ravaged Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people, displacing millions more and wiping out swathes of lush farmland. A year on, much of Pakistan still hasn’t fully recovered.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks to Shah Meer Baloch, a reporter with The Guardian based in Islamabad, about how the country is faring.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.