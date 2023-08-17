Former President Donald Trump faces racketeering charges in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

From violations against Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act to the “fake electors” scheme, how does this indictment compare to the previous allegations?

“His unlawful aim was to deprive Georgians of their right to have their vote counted. And that’s really what this fundamentally is about,” political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis says.

Today, On Point: Inside Georgia’s indictment of Donald Trump.

Anthony Michael Kreis, assistant professor and political scientist at Georgia State University College of Law with expertise in constitutional law.

Chris Timmons, trial attorney at Knowles Gallant Timmons. He served as a Georgia prosecutor for over 17 years in DeKalb and Cobb Counties.

FANI WILLIS: A Fulton County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment, charging 19 individuals with violations of Georgia law arising from a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in this state.

DEBORAH BECKER: hat was Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday announcing the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators. It was Trump’s fourth indictment this year and the culmination of a two and a half year long investigation. What started the inquiry was a phone call on January 2, 2021, when Donald Trump called Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger and urged him to quote, “Find the votes.”

DONALD TRUMP: All I wanna do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more that we have, because we won the state. And flipping the state is a great testament to our country. Because, and there’s just a, it’s a testament that they can admit to a mistake or whatever you want to call it. If it was a mistake, I don’t know.

BECKER: That 11,780 number well, in Georgia, Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election by a narrow margin of 11,779 votes. Trump refused to accept those results and insisted without any evidence that election fraud was to blame. Here’s Trump in front of a crowd in Georgia on January 4th, 2021, just two days after that call with Raffensperger.

TRUMP: I want to thank you very much. Hello, Georgia, by the way, there’s no way we lost Georgia. There’s no way, a rigged, that was a rigged election. But we’re still fighting it, and you’ll see what’s going to happen. We’ll talk about it.

BECKER: That same day, democratic congressional leaders asked the FBI to open a criminal probe into Trump over the Georgia phone call.

And in Fulton County, Fani Willis officially began her tenure as district attorney. About a month later, Willis announced that her office was taking a look.

WILLIS: There’s no way on January the fourth, we could have done a proper investigation, but I will give anyone that we’re looking at the same courtesy, which is that we will look at them thoroughly and their conduct.

We’re gonna look at the laws, we’re gonna look at the facts, and we’re gonna make a decision.

BECKER: Now with those decisions made, today, On Point, we’ll look at the fourth indictment of former President Trump. What we need to know about how these alleged charges differ from what we’ve seen before and what’s going to happen going forward.

Joining us first is Anthony Michael Kreis. He’s Assistant Professor of Law and Political Scientist at Georgia State University College of Law. Welcome to On Point, professor.

ANTHONY MICHAEL KREIS: Hi Deborah. Thanks for having me.

BECKER: So let’s start with what stands out for you in this indictment? What do you think are some of the main things we should know?

MICHAEL KREIS: I think Fani Willis has done some remarkable work in really providing granular level detail about the alleged racketeering enterprise that Donald Trump and his allies created, not just in Georgia, but on a national level, to reach into Georgia and to attempt to overthrow the election from November 2020. Despite the fact that there was no credible evidence of election fraud ever.

And despite the fact that Georgia, unlike some other jurisdictions, not only counted our votes accurately the first time, but we had a second recount, we had a third audit, and then that vote was certified. And even then, Brad Raffensperger took the extra step to ensure that Donald Trump felt good about the election results.

By asking Cobb County to do a signature match on mail-in ballots, which once again determined that there was no evidence of widespread fraud. I think that the indictment really speaks to both the extent of the enterprise and how wide sweeping it was. And also to the facts on the ground, which was, bottom line, there was no election fraud in the state of Georgia.

BECKER: And this indictment uses Georgia’s racketeer influenced and corrupt organization or RICO Act. So it’s an interesting legal strategy here and we’ll talk more specifically about RICO, but there’s a narrative here. It’s not just that Georgia counted the votes three times and there were still these efforts to try to say that there was election fraud, despite the fact that it had been proven that there wasn’t.

There’s a whole narrative to tie former President Trump and these 18 others together in a criminal conspiracy. Can you explain?

MICHAEL KREIS: Yeah, so I think the indictment really shows and highlights how from the very beginning, before any ballots were counted in the state of Georgia, Donald Trump wanted to maintain power and he wanted to do so by alleging election fraud, again, well before votes were counted, so without any basis. And the way in which he did this was first and foremost by coordinating with a number of his closest allies. Many of them being lawyers to devise a number of different schemes in order to overturn the election.

And as the indictment shows, every time one scheme failed, Donald Trump and his allies moved on to another one, and then they moved on to another one. And the underlying importance of all the lies that Donald Trump told, and I think there are a lot of people who say Donald Trump is being, essentially, targeted for his political speech, and we are criminalizing political speech.

That’s not true. But I think what the lies demonstrate and the number of lies that Fani Willis identifies being told to the American public about the election here in Georgia is that you cannot get your followers to be riled up about an election or to have people believe that they have to go into the streets and protest for you, unless you tell them that they have been defrauded.

And so those lies served an important purpose. In order for Donald Trump to get, or attempt to get the general assembly to overturn the election or to get Brad Raffensberger to overturn the election, unlawfully, unconstitutionally. He had to make his believers, or his followers, believe in that big lie, believe in the election denialism.

And ultimately, I think, while this doesn’t speak to the Georgia election probe, but it does relate to or tie the Georgia election probe to the D.C. case, right? Ultimately, people will not engage in political violence unless they truly believe something of national importance, that their citizenship is being taken away from them.

And so I think the indictment really quite brilliantly and quite in great detail, evidences all of this and really shows how our democracy. Was in peril and continues to be in peril unless justice is served.

BECKER: I want to talk about some of the schemes that you mentioned, because it was an interesting reminder in reading this indictment, saying, “Oh yeah, I forgot that happened.”

One was the fake elector plot in Georgia. Can you remind us briefly of what happened there?

MICHAEL KREIS: So there was a plan to introduce, I think, a series of doubts or maybe one major doubt about who the proper electors were for the state of Georgia. And this was devised, or this plan was devised, in order to attempt to give former Vice President Pence the opportunity to reject the lawful electors from the state of Georgia.

And either accept the alternate fake electors or send the issue back to the legislature for a decision with the presumption that the legislature would then pick Trump favored electors or Trump supporting electors. These individuals signed documents. At the state capitol. They did so, they met at the state capitol, they were shrouded in secrecy, and they put their hand and their signature to documents saying that they were the duly elected and appointed persons under Georgia State law.

Representing the state of Georgia and were pledged to support Donald Trump. Now, these are all false statements. There was no, at this point, doubt that the election was Joe Biden’s victory and Joe Biden had won Georgia. At this point, we had the three different counts and the certified election results were really unimpeachable.

But nonetheless, these people gathered together and swore that they were officers of the state, essentially, authorized under our election code when they were not. And so that is a huge part of this indictment because in many respects this kind of fraud was essential in order to at least introduce enough doubt into the process that Donald Trump thought that he could take advantage of in order to basically deprive Georgians of their fundamental right to vote and their fundamental right to have their ballots counted accurately.

BECKER: I want to bring someone else into our conversation now. Chris Timmons is a trial attorney at Knowles Gallant Timmons, which is a law firm based in Atlanta. He served as a Georgia prosecutor for more than 17 years in DeKalb and Cobb counties. Chris, thanks for being with us On Point.

CHRIS TIMMONS: Hi, Deborah. Thank you. It’s a pleasure to be here.

BECKER: So I’m wondering if we could start with you as well, what do you think, you’ve been listening, and we asked Anthony this, as well. What’s the main thing we need to know about this indictment? Would you say?

TIMMONS: There are several things that you need to know.

One is, it is a sweeping narrative indictment. Your typical indictment in Georgia is going To be a short indictment. I’ve tried murder cases that are six pages long. This one is 96 pages long. I’ve also tried RICO cases. And so a RICO indictment in Georgia is a narrative indictment, meaning that it’s allowed to tell the entire story, typical murder indictments or speeding or an armed robbery indictment’s going to be shorter than that.

The other thing that I think about it that’s important is that it has 161 acts in furtherance of the RICO conspiracy. And that’s a lot of acts to prove when you get to trial. Now, the interesting thing and something that your reader should know, is that those acts in furtherance of the conspiracy are not necessarily criminal acts, right?

You’ve got some in there that are criminal. You’ve got some in there that would not ordinarily be crimes. And so the best analogy that I can use is, if you and I, Deborah, get together and we decide we want to rob a Bank of America, you’re going to be the getaway driver. I’m going to be the gunman. We are going to take certain steps before that, that aren’t crimes and furtherance of our conspiracy.

You may go rent a car, I’m going to go buy a gun. Neither one of those things are illegal acts, at least here in Georgia. It’s not illegal to buy a gun. But if we bought them in furtherance of our criminal conspiracy, then they become a part of that crime of conspiracy. And we’ve committed a crime at that point by taking that overt act.

BECKER: And that is why we have this far-reaching 98-page RICO indictment that names 19 people, including former President Trump.

