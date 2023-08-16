© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The climate case for eating less meat: 'It’s not politically popular'

Published August 16, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
A customer looks at a U.S. beef product. (Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)
A customer looks at a U.S. beef product. (Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

It’s been a summer of excessive heat, boiling oceans and wildfires, and as more people feel the impacts of climate change a growing chorus is asking: How do we stop this? Can our personal lifestyle changes actually make any difference?

Vox staff writer Kenny Torrella argues in a recent piece that journalists have not focused enough on one contributor to the worsening climate: meat consumption. He speaks with Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU