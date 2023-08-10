© 2021 KOSU
'Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical' lets players perform an interactive Broadway show

Published August 10, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
A scene from "Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical" (Courtesy: Humble Bundle Games/Summerfall Studios)
A new video game isn’t about fighting or jumping or any of the usual fare; Rather, it’s about singing. The game lets players mix and match three performance styles across hours of music as they try to solve a mythological murder mystery.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks to Austin Wintory, the composer of “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical,” about how he pulled it off.

