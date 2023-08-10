© 2021 KOSU
'A Child's Introduction to Hip-Hop' teaches kids the rich cultural history of the genre

Published August 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
The cover of "A Child's Introduction to Hip-Hop." (Courtesy of Hachette Book Group)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jordannah Elizabeth. Her book for middle school readers, “A Child’s Introduction to Hip-Hop: The Beats, Rhymes and Roots of a Musical Revolution,” takes readers on a journey through 50 years of music history. The book has illustrations by Markia Jenai.

Jordannah Elizabeth is the author of “A Child’s Introduction to Hip-Hop.” (S. Beach)

Book excerpt: ‘A Child’s Introduction to Hip-Hop’

By Jordannah Elizabeth, illustrated by Markia Jenai

Excerpted from “A Child’s Introduction to Hip-Hop” by Jordannah Elizabeth. Copyright © 2023 by Jordannah Elizabeth. Reprinted with the permission of Hachette Book Group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

