Investigation continues into Alabama riverboat brawl

Published August 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT

White boaters attacked a Black security guard in Montgomery, Alabama, over the weekend, after being asked to move their vessel that was docked in a space reserved for the city’s riverboat. A brawl broke out afterward, largely divided on racial lines.

We get the latest on the investigation and reaction to the massive fistfight from Troy Public Radio’s Kyle Gassiott.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

