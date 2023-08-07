© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Deparment seeks to protective order in Donald Trump's Jan 6th case as he wants judge recused

Published August 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team faces a Monday deadline to respond to a Justice Department request to prevent the former president from potentially releasing privileged information in his election interference case. This comes as Trump seeks Judge Tanya Chutkan’s recusal and a change of venue

We get the latest from the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU